Zee Classic is back on high viewer demand

Zee Classic is India's only Hindi movie channel that showcases films from the golden era of Hindi cinema. After a short hiatus, the channel with its core proposition 'Woh Zamaana Kare Deewana', is back again on popular demand featuring an all-new look. The evergreen channel promises to recreate the magic of iconic classics and new age cinema by showcasing not just films that shaped Indian cinema but also acquainting viewers with the creative talent who was a part of that timeless era.

With a legacy spanning over 15 years, the channel has curated a strong library of over 600 exclusive cinematic gems spanning over several eras of Indian Cinema ranging from the 1950s - 1980s. These films have been digitally remastered so that viewers have the best possible experience of these evergreen films.

The vast library boasts of some of the biggest all-time blockbusters of Indian Cinema (Deewaar, Roti Kapda Aur Makaan, Ganga Jamuna), movies from the biggest banners (RK films, Bimal Roy, Nasir Hussain), movies of all-time superstars (Dilip Kumar, Manoj Kumar, Rajesh Khanna, Amitabh Bachchan), best of critically acclaimed movies (Gandhi, Salaam Bombay, Mirch Masala) and much more. These movies feature some of Bollywood's most iconic actors, jodis, clean narratives and melodious songs.

Zee Classic endeavours to recreate the 'Evergreen Age' of Indian Hindi Cinema by acquainting viewers with people behind this through original programming like Classic Legends, My Life My Story, The Golden Years and event shows like Timeless Asha, RD Nights.

