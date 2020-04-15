ZEE Hindi movie cluster emerges as the leader in Hindi movie category

As India continues to remain under quarantine, a drastic shift in consumers consumption pattern is seen as families turn to their trusted TV sets as their primary source of entertainment. Acting as a great contributor during these unprecedented times, television has taken over the role of the informer, entertainer, stress reliever and a companion for the entire family.

Indian television witnessed a growth in TV consumption of 49% (HSM Urban 2+) led by an all-time high in time spent with 1.27 trillion viewing minutes. People are watching television for 4hours 48 minutes per day as compared to the pre-lockdown period. This growth in TV consumption is majorly driven by movies with a 77% rise in viewership across India.

With this unprecedented shift in TV consumption, more and more viewers are turning to movie channels as a relief from the quarantine blues. Hindi Movie genre has seen a rise in viewership by 87% respectively. Within the Pay Hindi Movie universe, ZEE's Hindi Movie Cluster emerged as a leader with cluster share of 35.5%. The cluster witnessed a surge in viewership with an increase in reach and TSV by 13.5% and 68% (184 minutes). While there is a growth seen across TGs, audience from NCCS A, Young, Male and matured adult's b/w 31-50 were the main growth contributors for the cluster.

As families are adapting to the new normal of work from home and social distancing, viewing habits have shifted from prime time to all day viewing. While there was a growth in the prime-time viewership of 43%, non-prime time led to the growth of viewership by 121% for ZEE's Hindi Movie Cluster.

Taking into consideration the explosion in TV consumption, ZEE with a repertoire of movie channels and a 4800+ strong movie library across languages is geared up to be the go-to destination for a varied set of consumers.

ZEE MOVIE CLUSTER – THE PREFERRED DESTINATION FOR FAMILY VIEWING

ZEE's movie portfolio has always endeavoured to maximize the experience for every movie aficionado - be it with family entertainers, light-hearted comedies or adrenaline filled action. In keeping with this promise, Zee Cinema will showcase movies such as Good Newwz, Commando 3 and Dabangg 3. Additionally, &pictures will feature the action flick Saaho. Our regional movies channels Zee Cinemalu, Zee Thirai, Zee Talkies, Zee Picchar, Zee Biskope and Zee Bangla Cinema have lined up a robust pool of films to captivate our audiences. Zee Talkies will feature entertainers like 'Khari Biscuit', 'Fatteshikast', 'Takatak' and 'Aaltoon Paltoon'. On the other hand, Zee Thirai will showcase the World Television Premiere of 'Kalavani Mapillai', 'Maraithiranthu Paarkum Marmam Enna', 'Sowkarpettai' and 'Meimaranthaen Paarayo'. Zee Biskope has extended its weekend offering with the special slot 'Houseful Shukrawar' that showcases family entertainers. For our English movie viewers, &flix will feature Hollywood blockbusters every night at 9pm with movies such as Zombieland: Double Tap, Jumanji: The Next Level and Bad Boys for Life.

Till the lockdown continues, ZEE will strive to keep the viewers engaged with positive entertainers that will help them sail through the new normal.

Source: BARC (TV); Market: HSM Urban; TG: NCCS 2+; Period: Week 2'20-4'20 vs Week 13'20 (Full Week Lockdown); DayPart: All Day