Zee International launches Kuch Meethi Yaadein - TV's favourite actors go down the memory lane

We don't remember days, we remember moments. These unexpected circumstances have challenged us in unprecedented ways. We have been presented with opportunities to create extraordinary experiences for our audiences. We decided to take our viewers down memory lane by reliving iconic scenes from some of the most loved shows.

Kuch Meethi Yaadein was conceptualized during the lockdown to keep audiences entertained at a time where all production had come to a standstill. For the first season, eight actors from two ongoing shows – Tujhse Hai Raabta and Bhabji Ghar Par Hain! spoke about their favourite moments and a bit of behind-the-scenes trivia. When the concept was pitched to the actors, it wasn't a surprise that they were delighted to be a part of the show.

It was challenging for them to not only act but also produce and shoot as well and it certainly pushed them to step outside of their comfort zone. Kuch Meethi Yaadein would not have been possible without them.

The entire research, shoot planning and edit were carried out internally by the Zee International team. Kuch Meethi Yaadein was launched on 12th June 2020 as a weekend property suiting each market and is currently airing in all international territories on Zee TV.

“The show must go on. With that in mind, we decided to create a no-cost and out-of-the-box production to keep our audiences entertained. The concept is unique and can be taken forward with the cast of other Zee shows as well, in collaboration with the Domestic Broadcasting teams” said Mukund Cairae, COO, Zee International Business.