Zee Kannada takes TikTok by storm

Zee Kannada, Karnataka's number 1 General Entertainment Channel (GEC) continues to uniquely engage with their viewers across all platforms. Leaving no stones unturned, Zee Kannada is the first Kannada GEC to activate a TikTok account on the onset of the year 2020.

Crafting yet another social media platform to inspire viewers, especially women, to take initiatives and rise above circumstances to craft their own destiny by 'Bayasid'dha Bāgilu Tegiyōṇa', which translates to “Open Doors to Possibilities”.

The channel's most popular fiction and non-fiction shows, Comedy Khiladigalu, Jothe Jotheyali, Gattimela, Genes and Sa Re Ga Ma Pa are now garnering further popularity on TikTok with captivating content. The engaging content from Jothe Jotheyali and Gattimela easily resonate with the everyday life of the viewers.

Catering to the entertainment needs of all Kannada audiences, the initiation of this account has resulted in highly positive responses across TikTok users from the age of 18 to 30.

India is the fastest-growing TikTok market with 467 million downloads, as per Appinventiv.

As of February 13, 2020, a quarter of TikTok's downloads and over 40 per cent of new users are from India. Zee Kannada is pleased to enter this space with the hope to find a place in the hearts and minds of fans by presenting viewers with best-in-class entertainment with 3L Followers and 3M likes in a span of 60 days by becoming the first Kannada GEC to be very active Tik Tok platform.