Zee Kannada's brand-new fiction show Radha Kalyana promises to be a brilliant love story

Amith plays the role of Krish. He is rude. He is reckless. He is arrogant and most of all he lives his life by his own rules. He doesn't care what the world thinks about him for he is unaffected by the judgements of others. 

Starring Radhika and Amith, this love story is all set to tug at your heartstrings. The show replaces Jodi Hakki and is set to launch on 15th July.

After back to back hits like Kamali, Paaru & Gattimela on Zee Kannada, the makers have decided to throw in another love story and woman-centric show into the mix. Seeing as that is precisely the genre all fans are increasingly falling in love with, it was but natural to introduce another love story to steal our hearts away. Here's introducing the newest show on Zee Kannada, Radha Kalyana.

Amith plays the role of Krish. He is rude. He is reckless. He is arrogant and most of all he lives his life by his own rules. He doesn't care what the world thinks about him for he is unaffected by the judgements of others. He doesn't dwell in the past nor worry about the future. He is here, now, in the present moment. He enjoys the company of girls and drinks like there's no tomorrow. You are sure to dislike him or in fact, hate him if you have a prejudiced mind.

Radhika plays the role of Radha who is a girl next door and is self-dependent. She runs a flower shop and also is a Bharatanatyam dancer and also teaches the same to the kids. She is a great follower of Lord Krishna but always expects to have a Husband like Lord Rama.

Will Radha Meet Krishna? Will they Fall in Love? Will Radha change Krishna's behaviour and teach him all the disciplines of his life is the crux of the story.

Radha Kalyana is directed by Naveen Krishna and is produced by Dhriti Creations.

Watch Radha Kalyana from Mon-Fri at 6pm on Zee Kannada & Zee Kannada HD.

 

