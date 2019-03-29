Zee Kannada's Hemmeya Kannadiga 2019 - A salute to the highfliers of Karnataka

Zee Kannada's Hemmeya Kannadiga 2019 is an effort towards continuing the journey of recognizing and honouring outstanding individuals from all walks of life, who have done Karnataka proud in the year of 2018. This one-of-a-kind award ceremony was held on 23rd March 2019, at Nandi Link Grounds in Bangalore, and will be aired on the 30th and 31st March at 7:00 PM only on Zee Kannada and Zee Kannada HD.

Hemmeya Kannadiga 2019 is bigger and better this year as the channel honours 24 achievers across 24 awards categories, who have done Karnataka proud. The event is aimed at highlighting the cultural heritage of Karnataka, where the platform will be recognizing and honouring the achievers of society, film and small screen industry.

The event's glamourous factory is heightened with the presence of popular sandalwood actors - Ramesh, Yash, Puneeth Rajkumar, Rachita Ram, Priyanka Upendra, and Sumalatha Ambareesh. The evening was filled with the senior stars sharing their cherished memories with Jaleela Ambareesh, along with exciting and colourful performances, songs, dances and super performances by television and film stars.

The star-studded event brought together some of the noblest and admirable individuals under one roof from Karnataka who have contributed to the society, and to the entertainment industry. The enthralling ceremony brought together the most eminent individuals to the sensational 'Red Carpet', where they paraded through traditional music and visited the testament by the popular Auto Shivakumar, with the feeling of nostalgia and pride.

A platform was provided to the attendees, to welcome and celebrate other noteworthy achievers, including Arjun Janya, Santosh Hegde, Prakash Belavadi, Mime Ramesh, Jayanth Kaikini, Mukhyamantri Chandru, Raghavendra Rajkumar, Garuda Ram, Roopa Maudgil, Aindritha Ray, Diganth, Anuradha, Mokshitha Pai, Sharath Bharadwaj, Arundathi Nag, Vijayalakshmi Shibroor, Vinaya Prasad, Aasha Rani, Hamsalekha, Arjuna Sarja, Girija Lokesh, Srujan Lokesh, Tara Anuradha, KGF Team, Tennis Krishna, and V Hari Krishna, Bank Janardhana, Gurukiran, Rachita Ram, Shri Murali.

The exuberant Anushree and the ebullient Ramesh Aravind hosted the glorious evening that witnessed a line-up of sizzling performances by Sandalwood stars and the Zee Family, namely, Rachita Ram, Priyanka Upendra, Raghu Dixit, Haripriya, Bhavana, KGF Performance by fiction heroes, Jodi Hakki Chiatra Rao, Bramahgantu Geetha.

Last year, 'Kannada Hemme'(pride of Kannada) honour was awarded to the walking God, Seer of Siddaganga Mutt, Dr. Shivakumar Swamiji.

This year, his absence was painfully felt amongst the audiences. Salu Marada Thimmakka, Nisar Ahmed, Singer Vijay Prakash, Journalist Vishweshwar Bhat, Agriculturist Narayanareddy, 5 Rupee doctor Shankaregowda, IPS officer Roopa Moudgil are a few others who were honoured by Zee Kannada's Hemmeya Kannadiga 2018. This year, the crowd to expect awards such as Hemmeya Sahiti (Proud Writer), Hemmeya Patrakarta, Hemmeya Mahila Sadhaki, Proud Farmer to name a few.

Hemmeya Kannadiga 2019 Awardees

Janapada poet, Padmashree awardee, Doddarange Gowda is honoured with Proud Literary figure award. Vijayalakshmi Shibarur, a daring Journalist who revealed cases of child labour, lottery scam, water scam and more, by her investigative journalism, has been honoured with Proud Journalist. Anuradha, senior women Scientist and Director of first women satellite project, is honoured with Proud woman achiever. The Proud Icon was awarded to Infosys Founder and Philanthropist, Sudha Murthy. Social Servant, Kallaiah Ajja was awarded Proud social worker. Mime Ramesh was given the Proud theatre activist.

Capsicum Kamalamma, who used the facilities given by Government for agriculture and is recognized at State and National level was honoured with the Proud Farmer award. Social Reformer, Dharmadhikari of Dharmasthala Veerendra Heggade was awarded the Proud lifetime achiever. V Nagendra Prasad, who created a new wave in the Kannada cinema industry with his writing was awarded, Proud lyricist. Vijay Prakash, the singer who sung best songs in the year 2018-19 was honoured with the proud voice awards. Arjun Janya, who composed the best music in 2018-19 was honoured as Proud Musician. Dhananjaya, who acted in Tagaru cinema as Dolly was honoured as Proud supporting role.

Prashanth Neel, a director who created a nation-wide sensation with landmark movies like Ugram and KGF, was awarded Proud Director. Dimple girl, Rachita Ram, who captured the audience with her acting prowess from Darling to Nata Sarvabhowma, was awarded with Proud heroine. Rocking Star Yash, who impressed the viewers with KGF, was awarded with Proud Hero.

Ambareesh who started his career as Jaleela in Nagarahavu and showed his mettle with Ambi Ning Vayassayto, is no more with us. Rebel Star Ambareesh was awarded with Proud Honorary award. The person who created his own style in acting, politics and in personal life, was well-respected by the people, therefore, was saluted by everybody present. KGF by Hombale films was dubbed in five languages that increased the visibility of the Kannada film industry, was awarded Proud Film.

Rishabh Shetty, who came up with movies like Ricky, Kirik Party, Sarkari Hiriya Prathamika Shale Kasaragod, and Bell Bottom, was awarded with Proud talent. Chikkanna who is responsible for making everyone laugh with his versatile acting, was awarded with Proud comedian for his acting in Rambo 2. Ravi Basrur from KGF movie, which was a phenomenal movie in India, was awarded with Proud BGM for his background music. Ram, who acted as Garuda in KGF was awarded with Proud Villain. Cinematography is the highlight of KGF, Bhuvan Gowda was honoured with the Proud cinematographer award.

Hemmeya Kannadiga 2019 will be aired on the 30th and 31st March at 7:00 PM only on Zee Kannada and Zee Kannada HD.