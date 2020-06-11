Zee Kannada's 'Jothe Jotheyali's title track crosses 1 crore views on YouTube

Zee Kannada's most-popular pair, Jothe Jotheyali, resonate as the household name for avid Kannada fiction show viewers. Based on an unconventional love story of a couple belonging to different generations, the launch of this show in August 2019 broke all records as it topped the charts of the Kannada television industry in the fiction genre. Continuing the trend, today, the show's caller tune has secured a total of 1 crore views on the Zee Kannada's YouTube platform.

Watch 'Jothe Jotheyali' song here:

The channel initially launched a lyrical video promotional track, along with the launch of Jothe Jotheyali. This title track was released as a caller tune for subscription on Airtel, Vodafone, Idea, BSNL on popular demand by the fans of the show. The title track of the show has been viral for several months, witnessing downloads from other States such as Tamil Nadu, Hyderabad and Maharashtra. This further encouraged the channel to produce an official video track of 3 minutes 30 seconds in January 2020.

Commenting on marking this milestone, Raghavendra Hunsur, Zee Kannada and Zee Picchar, Business Head said, “We, as a regional channel, take pride in being able to reach and impact our views through various platforms and unique formats. Continuing to make history, this is the first regional television fiction show's title track that has reached over 1 crore viewers in the span of less than 5 months. Written by Harshapriya and Composed by Sunaad Gautham. Jothe Jotheyali's title track has successfully made its way into the hearts of every Kannadiga across India.”