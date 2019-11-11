Zee Keralam becomes the first Malayalam channel to go green

Zee Keralam has successfully implemented Zee's initiative to go plastic-free. The channel has now provided a plastic-free workspace by introducing steel glasses and steel flasks instead of plastic ones. Usage of plastic bags on show sets is slowly being stopped. The official launch of the initiative was done by Actor Aju Varghese in Zee's flagship show - Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Keralam. Zee Keralam is the first channel in Malayalam to take a plastic-free approach and set an example to competition channels in the market.

The initiative was quickly implemented one week of its inception to encourage the public to stop using plastic. Suppliers of steel glasses and flasks were quickly finalized so that the upcoming schedule of SaReGaMaPa would be Plastic Free. The Production team is adapting the Plastic Free approach to all outdoor shoots and it will soon be a mandate that will be followed across the channel.

The most menacing thing our nature faces is a plastic waste. Gradually reducing and stopping plastic usage is the only immediate solution to save our environment.

Zee Keralam will be completing its first year of operations in Kerala by the end of November '19.

