Zee Live's Arth- A culture fest announces a new line up for its digital format

Zee Live launched the digital format of Arth- A Culture Fest on April 22, 2020, and saw an overwhelming response across social media platforms. After the successful run of week one, Arth – A Culture Fest continues to explore the many factors which define Indian Music, from Hindustani Folk to Carnatic Music, in its second week. The fest will also present discussions on how to deal with uncertainties that the pandemic has caused.

Arth- A Culture fest aims to keep its audiences entertained in the comfort and safety of their homes. From children constructively engaged through storytelling sessions to other forms of infotainment, Arth has covered it all with a perfect line up which will be Live on the YouTube Channel and the Facebook page of Zee News from Wednesday, 29th April to Saturday, 2nd May from 3:30 pm to 4:45 pm.

These are one of a kind interactive sessions on storytelling, history, literature, culture and art where one can engage and interact with the Authors, Historians and Artists.

The second week will include eminent speakers like Ashwin Sanghi, Bombay Jayashri, Malini Awasthi and Shyam Bhat. The schedule for the live sessions is as below:

Storytelling session from 3:30 pm to 4 pm – Interactive Story Telling with Hema Hari, DK Hari and Sripathi Sripada from 29th April to 2nd May.

Panel Discussions from 4 pm to 4:45 pm.

29th April: Understanding Indian Music: Hindustani Folk by Malini Awasthi.

30th April: Ashwin Sanghi in conversation with Radhakrishnan Pillai on Learning from the Ancients

1st May: Understanding Indian Music: Carnatic Music with Bombay Jayashri in Conversation with Shailaja Khanna

2nd May: How to deal with Uncertainty in Corona Times by Dr Shyam Bhat.

Vikram Sampath, Festival Director of Arth, said "At a time when humanity is facing an unprecedented crisis and uncertainty of the kinds that we have never seen before, we at ARTH decided to use the balm of the arts to soothe minds and heal hearts. Even as we remain committed to our cause of promoting and preserving various aspects of Indian culture, history and heritage that have hitherto remained unknown, we specifically wanted to use this time to reflect and introspect about our roots. With technology being an important enabler, we can connect despite the lockdown and the social distancing norms. So, from the confines of your homes, one can be regaled and informed by the finest of minds on various aspects of Indic culture, history, music, dance, mythology, wellness, cuisine, spirituality, architecture and literature through Arth Online."

Swaroop Banerjee, COO & Business Head of Zee Live said, “The overwhelming response on Arth- A culture fest in the digital format has been a great marker in the first week. Amish Tripathi, Abhijit Iyer Mitra, Methil Devika and the other speakers ensured our audiences from home had a real experience of the arts. Children at Arth with Karadi tales from the corners of this great country have brought forward an entirely new audience. The coming week of Arth on very popular demand has been extended by a day and now is Wednesday to Saturday. The lockdown across the country has in many ways made people search for a deeper meaning of their identity, and Arth has always provided a fitting narrative. It is a privilege to be a part of this Bharat Ki Khoj.”

Arth – A Culture Fest is a first of its kind multi regional culture festival that aims to Rediscover, Reconnect with and Revisit India through art, culture, literature, politics, society, music, dance & cuisine. The festival reflects the richness of India, one of the world's oldest civilizations. Arth also showcases India's history, geography, languages, scientific achievements and artistic contributions.