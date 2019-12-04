Zee Mundo launches on the biggest cable platform in Peru - Telefonica

On October 20th, 2019, Zee Mundo embarked upon another milestone when it was launched on the biggest cable platform in Peru, Telefonica. With this launch, Zee Mundo will now be available to 1 million existing subscribers on Telefonica & has now established itself as one of the biggest Spanish channels in LATAM.

Telefonica is one of the major Pay TV companies in Latin America. With its headquarters in Madrid, Spain, Telefonica is a Spanish multinational telecommunications company and one of the largest telephone operators & mobile network providers in the world. Including the rest of Latin America with countries like Brazil, Peru, Chile, Venezuela & Colombia, Telefonica as more than 5 million subscribers. And in Peru alone they have a cable system with 1 million subscribers & a Direct to Home service with 0.4 million subscribers.

This landmark deal will enable us to find a foot holding in other South American countries.