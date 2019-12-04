हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Zee Mundo

Zee Mundo launches on the biggest cable platform in Peru - Telefonica

This landmark deal will enable us to find a foot holding in other South American countries.

Zee Mundo launches on the biggest cable platform in Peru - Telefonica

On October 20th, 2019, Zee Mundo embarked upon another milestone when it was launched on the biggest cable platform in Peru, Telefonica. With this launch, Zee Mundo will now be available to 1 million existing subscribers on Telefonica & has now established itself as one of the biggest Spanish channels in LATAM.

Telefonica is one of the major Pay TV companies in Latin America. With its headquarters in Madrid, Spain, Telefonica is a Spanish multinational telecommunications company and one of the largest telephone operators & mobile network providers in the world. Including the rest of Latin America with countries like Brazil, Peru, Chile, Venezuela & Colombia, Telefonica as more than 5 million subscribers. And in Peru alone they have a cable system with 1 million subscribers & a Direct to Home service with 0.4 million subscribers.

This landmark deal will enable us to find a foot holding in other South American countries.

 

Tags:
Zee Mundocable platformPeruTelefonica
Next
Story

Zee Live introduces digital learning experience for kids

Must Watch

PT5M29S

Union Cabinet clears Citizenship Amendment Bill