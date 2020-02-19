Zee Punjabi breaks records, becomes the biggest general entertainment channel launch

Zee Punjabi, the first-ever General Entertainment Channel (GEC) of Punjab has opened with record-breaking numbers. With 31% share in the GEC category in Punjab and 8 out top 10 entertainment shows in Punjab Market being from Zee Punjabi, the channel broke several records.

Launched on 13th January 2020, the channel has managed to create a connect with the viewers of Punjab. With stories inspired by Punjabiyat, the content includes classic love story of 'Heer Ranjha', music reality show 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa' featuring Gurdas Maan as mentor and Jazzy B, Sonu Kakkar & Jaidev Kumar as Judges, a skit based comedy show “Hasdeyaan De Ghar Vasde” with Gurpreet Ghuggi as the host.

Speaking on the achievement, Amit Shah, Cluster Head – North, West and Premium Channels, ZEEL said, “Zee Punjabi has set a benchmark with this launch. These numbers have definitely reckoned the fact that this market has a huge potential and with our new offerings, we will continue this momentum while providing the best mediums of Punjabi entertainment to the audiences.”

Speaking of the BARC ratings, Rahul Rao, Business Head, Zee Punjabi said, “This achievement is the result of team effort and creating every element with utmost hard work. To start with, Zee Punjabi has big names like Jazzy B, Gurpreet Ghuggi, Sara Gurpal and Gurdas Maan associated with it. The channel has the best line up of fictional and non-fictional shows. We feel inspired by this response and are committed to making our offerings even better.”

*BARC Ratings, 2+ , U+R