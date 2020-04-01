Zee Punjabi dethrones regional channels to become No. 1 in Punjab

Recently Launched Punjabi Entertainment Channel, Zee Punjabi has made it to the top. Within three months of its launch, the channel has zoomed past several established players to become number 1. The weekly GRP Ratings (BARC, Week 11, U+R 2+) shows that the channel stands at 179.4 GRPs and went ahead of all other leading Punjabi channels including PTC Network and PITAARA.

Speaking of the BARC ratings, Rahul Rao, Business Head, Zee Punjabi said, “I once again want to thank our viewers for such a grand response. We will continue working hard to keep entertaining our viewers. Some more exciting shows are in pipeline and we hope people will keep showering their love and blessings on us”

Zee Punjabi has become a People's favourite in a short span of time. It offers 20+ hours of original programming content every week, which is a first for Punjab.

Channel offers a wide variety of shows. 'Heer Ranjha' (8:30 pm, Mon-Fri) narrates the iconic love story followed by a lighthearted comedy 'Vilayati Bhabhi' (9 pm, Mon-Fri) based on the perpetual Canadian aspirations of Punjabis. “Tu Patang Mai Dor“ (8 pm, Mon-Fri ) is a cross border love story. 'Khasma nu Khani' (7 pm, Mon-Fri) and 'Kamli Ishq Di (7:30 pm, Mon-Fri )' portray Punjabi women protagonists as empowered and confident enough to face the world.

Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Punjabi (7 pm, Sat-Sun ) and Hasdeyaan De Ghar Vasde ( 8:30 pm, Sat-Sun ) lineup the power-packed weekends.