ZEE’s ticket to Hollywood presents ‘Transformers’ across 4 channels and languages

Mumbai: Hollywood now feels home with ZEE’s latest pan-network property ‘Ticket To Hollywood’ which brings the biggest Hollywood blockbusters in the language of your choice. Kickstarting with the premiere of Vin Diesel’s ‘Bloodshot’ across 12 ZEE channels in 10 languages that enthralled 29Mn fans, the multi-channel and multi-lingual block has truly taken the Hollywood experience to the next level.

With back-to-back airings of blockbuster hits such as Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s ‘Jumanji: The Next Level’, The Karate Kid and Stuart Little, the property is set to air the ultimate sci-fi adventure that is nothing short of a legacy, ‘Transformers.’

This Sunday, April 18th 2021 at 1 PM and 9 PM, &flix combined with the might of ZEE with Zee Action, Zee Thirai and Zee Cinemalu, will air the blockbuster movie in four languages viz. English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. With this, the property enables countless Hollywood fans to #LeapForth and transform their blockbuster days with only a ‘Ticket To Hollywood.’

The ultimate warriors are coming to crush the evil, protect the innocent and stop at nothing! Loaded with pulsating action, massive explosions and coming from an epic franchise of robot-turn-cars, ‘Transformers’ never ceases to amaze.

With the award-winning filmmaker Michael Bay who helmed the cinematic masterpiece, here’s a tale of the noble Autobots and the nasty Decepticons, two intergalactic races of robots, who crash land on Earth. The fate of humanity is at stake with the robots transforming into gigantic mechanical objects as they seek the ultimate power source that rests with young Sam. Only a human youth can save the world from total destruction! Starring Shia LaBeouf, Megan Fox, Josh Duhamel among others, here’s a blockbuster that promises to enthral.

Creating a spectacle like no other, ZEE combines the exciting line up of the latest Hollywood blockbusters on its English movie channel &flix and the reach of its Indian language movie channels to present ‘Ticket To Hollywood’ – a destination for the latest Hollywood blockbusters in Indian languages.

The property sees Hollywood’s latest blockbusters airing across ZEE channels, dubbed in regional languages. With this, the property aims to cater to an evolving Hollywood fan base in India - the unsatiated viewers who crave a larger-than-life Hollywood experience in the language of their choice.

So, don’t miss your Ticket To Hollywood and witness the ultimate humans vs robots encounter with ‘Transformers’ airing on 18th April at 1 PM & 9 PM on &flix and Zee Action, Zee Thirai and Zee Cinemalu respectively

