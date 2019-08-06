Zee Talkies becomes slot leader with its show 'Gajar Kirtanacha Sohla Anandacha'

Zee Talkies added another feather to its cap when its massively popular devotional show Gajar Kirtanacha Sohla Anandacha finished 1000 episodes on the trot. Launched in February 2017, it has successfully created waves in Maharashtra and was an instant favourite with the masses. The show has played a pivotal role in positioning Zee Talkies as a slot leader across all TV channels in Maharashtra for the 7.00 AM to 9.00 AM time band.

The show garners an average rating of around 0.71 TVR thus giving a boost to the revenue of morning slot. The show is aired on all 7 days of the week on Zee Talkies and Zee Talkies HD. The show has not only now successfully completed 2.5 years of run but has remained one of the most popular shows of the region consistently across all the years.

Keeping in mind the values and Marathi culture that Zee Talkies has been building through its unique content, the channel always has something very special in store for their loyal viewers. As the name suggests, “Gajar Kirtanacha Sohla Anandacha” is a religious Kirtan show wherein the devotees come forward to perform various kirtans and offer praise and worship to the almighty. One aspect that makes the show stand out from the rest is that more than 150 renowned kirtankars across Maharashtra have performed on television for the very first time. The kirtans are conducted at various temples across Maharashtra and is anchored by popular singer Kartiki Gaikwad and Dipti Bhagwat, who have contributed to the success of the show. The show has crossed 1000-episode milestone recently and is looking strong on the TVR charts week on week, owing to its unique concept.

As a pioneer in innovative practices, Zee Talkies aspires to offer a mix of quality entertainment and value addition in the lives of its audiences, this show is the perfect example of taking one step towards creating a meaningful dialogue with the audience base, while providing them with quality entertainment. In the coming weeks, Zee Talkies aims to cross many such milestone and break records by constantly coming up with unique and engaging content that connects with the audience.

