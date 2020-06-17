हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee Talkies

Zee Talkies 'Live with Ashok Saraf' garners record views!

With this special gesture, Zee Talkies made Ashok Saraf's quarantine birthday a very happy and memorable one for him and his fans.

Veteran actor of Marathi and Hindi Film Industry, Ashok Saraf is known for his impeccable comic timing. On the occasion of his 73rd birthday on 4th June, Zee Talkies aired Ashok Saraf Movie Festival showcasing some of his evergreen movies like Wajwa Re Wajwa, Changu Mangu, Saade Maade Teen, Bin Kamcha Navra etc. These films were lined up for his fans through the day.

Going beyond the airing, Zee Talkies had another surprise in store for the superstar. To make this day memorable, a special Facebook LIVE session was planned for him to interact with his fans. The LIVE session got tremendous response from the audience.

This session was the third most-viewed Facebook LIVE video of the year 2020 in the Marathi genre social space that reached out to 7.5 Lacs people and garnered 4.76 lacs views. With the FB LIVE response, Ashok Saraf was overwhelmed and had a FUNtastic time interacting with his fans, answering their questions and sharing some interesting anecdotes from his acting career.

The icing on the cake was when earlier in the week, Zee Talkies through its wide social media reach invited viewers to send in wishes for the actor. Thousands of wishes were received, and 300 shortlisted messages were displayed on-air on 4th June during the movie festival dedicated to him.

With this special gesture, Zee Talkies made Ashok Saraf's quarantine birthday a very happy and memorable one for him and his fans.

 

Tags:
Zee TalkiesLive with Ashok SarafMarathi actorAshok SarafQuarantine
