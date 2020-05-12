Zee Talkies original Aaltoon Paltoon creates history!

Zee Talkies, the no.1 Marathi movie channel has always offered quality and blockbuster content to its viewers. With 'Zee Talkies Originals', the channel is committed to providing its audience with content that is both entertaining and differentiated. Zee Talkies has reached out to its wide viewer base with specially curated content that has helped them to fight the quarantine blues.

The latest Talkies Original movie 'Aaltoon Paltoon' aired on 26th April'20 garnered a TVR of 3.6; the highest attained TVR across all Talkies Original movies aired till date. It is also the highest delivering World Television Premiere in the past 12 months for the channel (Source: BARC; WTP TVRs; MHU; May'19 – Apr'20). With this, the channel has also CONSOLIDATED ITS NO. 1 POSITION WITH 183 GRPs in week 17, continuing to be No.1 Marathi channel for the last 4 weeks (Source: BARC; MH U+R 2+; Wk 14-17 GRPs).

Keeping in mind the choices and preferences of its viewers, Zee Talkies has always strived to bring wholesome content to them.

The channel had a perfect Sunday plan for the viewers with 'Aaltoon Paltoon', an innovative horror-comedy which is an under-explored genre in Marathi Cinema. With Ashok Saraf and Bhau Kadam as the leading faces, the movie also starred other actors like Sandeep Pathak and Abhidnya Bhave. Both Ashok Saraf and Bhau Kadam are widely loved and have a fan base that cuts across age and geographies.

In the coming weeks, Zee Talkies aims to scale newer heights with a strong line up of movies under “Talkies Premiere League” and Movie Festivals. Stay tuned!!