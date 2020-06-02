Zee Tamil launches on Astro, a leading Malaysian satellite television provider

On 1st June 2020, Zee Tamil HD launched on Astro, Malaysia. Zee Tamil HD is part of the Chakravarthy Pack, offering premium content to over 300,000 Tamil households in Malaysia.

Speaking on the launch Harish Goyal, CEO of Asia Pacific and Africa said “Malaysia has about 2 million Tamil speaking people. Entering this market with dedicated Zee Tamil Asia Pacific feed is an expansion milestone for the channel. I am confident on Zee Tamil's growth in the Asian region”

Despite the current pandemic, Zee Tamil APAC HD feed has successfully introduced a new programming grid which will allow Malaysia audience to sample the best shows till original content is back. They can now enjoy evergreen shows like Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Lil Champs S2, Comedy Gangsters, Thamizha Thamizha, Anjarai Petti; exciting game shows Genes S9 and Super Mom S2 and special effects-laden epics as well as drams like Sri Vishnu Dasavatharam, Rettai Roja and Oru Oorla Oru Rajakumari.

During the online press conference, Tripta Singh, EVP of APAC said “It's good to be back in Malaysia. We are excited to bring the best of Tamil entertainment to the local market. Hopefully, this is going to be the first of many endeavours in Malaysia”.

With the introduction of Zee Tamil HD and Zee Thirai in Singapore in the 1st quarter and, now with the launch of Zee Tamil HD in Malaysia, Zee continues to fulfil the entertainment needs for the Tamil community in the Asia Pacific.

Zee Tamil is now available in Malaysia. Watch your favourite Zee Tamil shows & celebrities now on Astro - https://youtu.be/YE-UvtF5vt4