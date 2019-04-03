हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Zee Tamil

Zee Tamil set to strengthen its content offerings with Kandukonden Kandukonden launch

Popular yesteryear heroine Seema makes a comeback to small screen with the show, with Vishnu Unnikrishnan and Krishnapriya as the lead protagonists.

Zee Tamil set to strengthen its content offerings with Kandukonden Kandukonden launch

New Delhi: Tamil General Entertainment Channel Zee Tamil has announced the launch of a new fiction show – Kandukonden Kandukonden, Starting April 1st, Monday to Friday 07:30 PM.

Popular yesteryear heroine Seema makes a comeback to small screen with the show, with Vishnu Unnikrishnan and Krishnapriya as the lead protagonists. Weaved along the complexities of tradition and astrology, the story encompasses the journey of love of a young couple who are brought together by the forces of fate and destiny. 

The story will showcase a unique bond between the grandmother & and her grandson who lives abroad but decides to move to India to care for her. The circumstances that lead to his marriage and the heroines' power to overcome the challenges in his kundali lead the story.

 

Tags:
Zee TamilKandukonden Kandukondenfiction showsZee Tamil channel
Next
Story

Zee Cinema unveils its new brand positioning 'Seene Mein Cinema'

Must Watch

PT2M11S

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: PDP president Mehbooba Mufti files nomination papers from Anantnag