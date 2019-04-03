Zee Tamil set to strengthen its content offerings with Kandukonden Kandukonden launch

New Delhi: Tamil General Entertainment Channel Zee Tamil has announced the launch of a new fiction show – Kandukonden Kandukonden, Starting April 1st, Monday to Friday 07:30 PM.

Popular yesteryear heroine Seema makes a comeback to small screen with the show, with Vishnu Unnikrishnan and Krishnapriya as the lead protagonists. Weaved along the complexities of tradition and astrology, the story encompasses the journey of love of a young couple who are brought together by the forces of fate and destiny.

The story will showcase a unique bond between the grandmother & and her grandson who lives abroad but decides to move to India to care for her. The circumstances that lead to his marriage and the heroines' power to overcome the challenges in his kundali lead the story.