Zee Tamil to present a modern take on love with the launch of Neethane Yenthan Ponvasantham

Leading Tamil General Entertainment Channel (GEC) – Zee Tamil has announced the launch of a new fiction show - Neethane Yenthan Ponvasantham which is set to go on-air on weekdays starting today from 7:30 – 8:00 PM. The show is set to further strengthen the channel's original content offerings in the weekday evening time-band.

Neethane Yenthan Ponvasantham aims to unravel a fresh take on relationships as it showcases the unique love story that arises between two individuals who are opposites in their view towards life. The project marks the television entry for Actor Jai Akash who portrays the role of Surya Prakash, a 45-year-old business tycoon who is yet to discover the love of his life. The role of the female lead is played by newcomer Dharshana Ashokan who plays a bubbly college-going girl. How fate brings both the characters together in the bond of love and marriage forms the crux of the story.

The narratives of the show will highlight a multitude of emotions, conflicts and drama which is unique and promises to create edge-of-the-seat entertainment opportunities for Zee Tamil's viewer. The show is being produced under the banner of Esthell Entertainers by Xavier Britto and Nivashini Divya.

Speaking on the new launch, a channel spokesperson said, “Through the launch of Neethane Yenthan Ponvasantham, Zee Tamil strives to expand its viewer base by engaging them with varied content options in the evening primetime slot. The show's storyline presents a strong plot that is set to cater to the diverse entertainment needs of the Tamil audiences. We are confident that the new show will go a long way in appealing to the viewer's sensibilities and create an unparalleled viewing experience.”

Watch Neethane Yenthan Ponvasantham every Monday to Friday starting 24th February 2020 at 7:30 PM only on Zee Tamil and Zee Tamil HD!

Watch Neethane Yenthan Ponvasantham every Monday to Friday starting 24th February 2020 at 7:30 PM only on Zee Tamil and Zee Tamil HD!