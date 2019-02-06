हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee Tamil

Zee Tamil wins at e4m Prime Time Awards 2018

Zee Tamil wins at e4m Prime Time Awards 2018

Over the last few years, leading Tamil General Entertainment Channel, Zee Tamil has been bestowed with various awards and recognition for our novel content and our distinct contributions to the Tamil Television Industry.

Keeping up with our successes, we are happy to announce that Zee Tamil Kutumbam Viruthugal 2018 has been conferred with the prestigious e4m Prime Time Awards 2018 in the category of 'Best Launch/re-launch of a program/channel' at the awards ceremony that took place in Mumbai on 31st January.

 

