Zee Tamil, 'Yaman', 'Vadacurry—Best of Tamil content exclusively on ZEE5 in Malaysia!

Recently launched streaming platform ZEE5 today officially announced that starting 1st April 2019, ZEE's much-loved channel ZEE Tamil will stream EXCLUSIVELY on the platform for audiences across Malaysia. ZEE5 viewers will not only be able to live stream ZEE Tamil but also catch up on their favourite ZEE Tamil shows, anytime, anywhere.

Subscribers can watch popular ZEE Tamil shows like Sembaruthi, Yaaradi Nee Mohini, Poove Poochoodava as well as blockbuster movies including Mersal, Vadacurry, and Yaman.

They can also watch ZEE5 Tamil Originals like Kallachirupu (directed by Karthik Subbaraj) and D-7, Hindi Originals (also dubbed in Tamil) including The Final Call (Arjun Rampal) and Rangbaaz (Saqib Saleem), as well as Bollywood, hits Simba (Ranveer Singh), Veere Di Wedding (Kareena Kapoor Khan) and Kedarnath (Sara Ali Khan, Sushant Singh Rajput) along with a host of other exciting content across genres.

Audiences can watch their favourite TV Shows and select movies and videos absolutely free or choose from a range of highly affordable subscription packs, including the recently introduced Tamil pack at 9.9 MYR per month, for uninterrupted access to premium content.

Archana Anand, Chief Business Officer, ZEE5 Global said, "It is our constant endeavour to bring to our audiences across the globe the content they love in any language of their choice and on any device they want. With Malaysia being such a high priority market for ZEE5, we wanted to ensure that our audiences here had easy access to the best of Tamil content. ZEE Tamil has met with much success in Malaysia since its launch and we are thrilled to offer this content along with the best of Tamil Movies and Originals, exclusively on ZEE5."

ZEE5 offers 100,000 hours of Indian Movies, TV Shows, News and Videos and a slew of exclusive Originals, across 12 languages - English, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam, Telugu, Kannada, Marathi, Bengali, Oriya, Bhojpuri, Gujarati and Punjabi. It also offers 60+ popular Live TV channels.

ZEE5 can be downloaded from the Google Play Store/ iOS App Store and is also on www.ZEE5.com . The app is also available on Samsung Smart TV, Apple TV Android TV and Amazon Fire TV.