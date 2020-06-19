Zee Telugu is back with a bang from June 22

Over 100 days of lockdown and gloom really took a toll on all of us and our viewers. And the time has come to finally put an end to all the woes with the comeback of super-fresh episodes of all the fiction shows on Zee Telugu!

Yes, Zee Telugu is all set to make a big comeback on June 22nd, 2020 with the fresh episodes of all its fiction shows, all at once. With Telangana government raising a green flag to resume shoots in strict and permissible conditions Zee Telugu fiction shows are being produced with utmost care. Artists and crew members are taking all the precautionary measures to make sure everyone is safe!

Zee Telugu is the first channel in the Telugu market to launch all its fiction shows, all at once, after the lockdown. For the big comeback, Zee Telugu has collaborated with four popular influencers to announce the launch of fresh episodes of all its shows. This includes concept promo with Renu Desai, Sunaina or Prime Time shows and Mangli & Priyadarshi or Non-Prime Time shows. These promos are already receiving great response from the channel viewers and social audience.

The influencers are also making loud PR noise. The influencers will also act as narrators (suthradhaar) to narrate a short recap & precap of episodes on the first three days of the shows launch.

To mark the beginning of it all, on Sunday, 21st June at 6 PM Zee Telugu is set to air World Television Premiere of an exciting crime thriller Arjun Suravaram. The World Television Premiere would mark the start of the perfect entertainment comeback package – which the channel dearly calls 'Vinondaniki Aahvanam' (Welcome, Entertainment).

Zee Telugu is set to bring smiles back with the much-awaited relaunch of fresh new episodes of fiction shows airing from Mondays to Saturdays. Bangaru Gajulu will air at 6:00 PM, Akka Chellellu will air at 6:30 PM, Radhamma Kuturu will air at 7:00 PM, Rama Sakkani Seetha will air at 7:30 PM, No.1 Kodalu will air at 8:00 PM, Trinayani will air at 8:30 PM, Prema Entha Madhuram will air at 9:00 PM, Kalyana Vaibhogam at 9:30 PM, Suryakantam will air at 10:00 PM, along with all afternoon fiction shows from 12:30 PM to 3:00 PM namely, Maate Mantram, Rakta Sambandham, Gundamma Katha, Ninne Pelladata and Thoorpu Padamara have been scheduled to cater to the entertainment needs 6 days a week.

A grand-scale comeback event is also in the offing. On 28th June, Sunday at 6 PM, a special fiction event Vinodaniki Aahvanam – Saradala Sangamam is scheduled to go on-air. The event brings together the most favourite and missed protagonists of fiction shows together to celebrate the coming back of entertainment. The event is an amalgamation of surprise performances, lots of comedy and entertainment along with some discussions of highpoints of fiction shows.

With the comeback, the viewers are being offered with a big bonanza of a contest. Vaaramantha Varalajallu – a weeklong on-air & digital contest is set to woo the audience to win exciting prizes like refrigerators, wet grinders, Gold Coins, silk sarees, sliver anklets etc

A 3 weeklong on-air and off-air marketing campaign has been planned for the big comeback. Exclusive concept promos, digital promos, behind-the-scenes action, fun on sets, LIVEs and lots of engaging content has been planned on Zee Telugu social media platforms. It's Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Sharechat, Helo, TikTok & YouTube is only buzzing with excitement and announcements of the comeback of fresh content.

It's family time & celebrations time on Zee Telugu!