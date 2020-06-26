Zee Theatre gives back to the Theatre Community affected by the pandemic

Zee Theatre has partnered with the Give India to support the technicians and support staff from the theatre industry who are out of job due to the lockdown. Veterans like Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Makarand Deshpande among others have come forward to support the initiative #ForTheLoveOfTheatre.

Theatre experience is a unique blend of storytelling, live performances, and a grand stage that form the setting of many an encore. Working silently backstage is a battery of support staff and technicians who are an indispensable part of the creative process. Today, many of them are struggling as they find their livelihood impacted by the pandemic and the ensuing lockdown.

In a bid to support them, Zee Theatre has partnered with Give India Foundation to raise funds through the campaign #ForTheLoveOfTheatre.

Eminent theatre personalities like Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Rakesh Bedi, Makarand Deshpande, Divya Dutta, Aahana Kumra, and Shikha Talsania, among others, joined this mass fundraising campaign and pledged their support to urge people to donate to the theatre community. These stalwarts are part of a specially created campaign video where they talk about the importance of the support staff and technicians and how they are an inextricable part of the theatre experience.

Actor and lyricist Amitosh Nagpal penned a special poem to convey the industry's unified sentiment. The campaign is supported by our DTH partners and is played on our VAS channels - Tata Sky Theatre, Airtel Spotlight, Dish TV and D2H Rangamanch Active.

Shailja Kejriwal- Chief Creative Officer, Zee Special Projects says, “This fundraising initiative is to raise money for theatre support staff who find themselves without any source of income and unlikely to get any relief in the coming months. It is extremely heartening to see that our initiative has received the support of such stalwarts. Our aim at Zee Theatre is to support the fraternity, the generous donations will go a long way to help them during these trying times.”

At Zee Theatre, we aim to preserve the rich cultural heritage of theatre and bring the best of it with some of the most fascinating stories across genres and languages -- from suspense and drama to musicals, social issues, classics and satire. We aim to establish Zee Theatre as the pioneer of contemporary theatre through a richer viewing experience and quality content for every taste. Zee Theatre plays are available from the comfort of your home across DTH platforms as Value Added Services (VAS).

The theatre industry faces an uncertain future due to the pandemic. We urge you to consider donating to this initiative. You can click on the link and it will direct you to the donation page. We look forward to your generous contribution.