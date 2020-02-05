ZEE wins 'Best Treasury Transformation' award at the Treasury Management International 2019 for innovation & excellence

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. (ZEEL) a leading media and entertainment powerhouse, has won the 'Best Treasury Transformation' award at the prestigious Treasury Management International (TMI) 2019 awards held in London. ZEE was recognised under the Corporate Recognition award category, for transforming its treasury function into a digital and sustainable model.

ZEE partnered with BNP Paribas to transform the Company's treasury function into an automated, efficient and future-proof model. A three-pillar approach of digitisation, optimisation and risk mitigation was adopted, putting in place efficient mechanisms which led to a reduction in processing time and improved visibility over the performance of each business unit.



Expressing his views on receiving the award, Mr. Rohit Kumar Gupta, Chief Financial Officer, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. said, “We are grateful to Treasury Management International for recognizing our work and presenting us with this prestigious award. We would like to thank our partners BNP Paribas in helping ZEE with significant improvements in automation and digitisation, leading to greater speed and accuracy in our operations.”



Going forward, ZEE aims to further improve its last-mile digitisation through the partnership with higher analytic capabilities and risk mitigation solutions to help the business reach its goals of digital growth and sustainable leadership.



Treasury Management International (TMI) is an independent voice in the treasury world, renowned globally for its sharp editorial focus and breadth of opinion. With real-life experiences from practitioners at the forefront, TMI showcases topical, pragmatic solutions and strategic insights providing valuable material for all practitioners, from experienced treasurers and CFOs to those new to the profession.



