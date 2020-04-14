Zee World Africa brings 8 hours of exciting fan favourite shows daily

Zee World Africa will be keeping its viewers glued to their seats with a line-up of no less than eight different titles, broadcasting every day from 15:00 to 23:00 CAT.

Broadcasting on DStv channel 166 and GOtv channel 25, these eight shows include the return of popular series Gangaa and Twist of Fate, both of which started on Wednesday, 1 April.

Due to popular demand from viewers, Zee World has also brought back its most loved shows like Reach for the Stars, The Vow & Mehek in its afternoon time band.

“In these times when spending time with family is of utmost importance, we strive to bring the best of family entertainment for our viewers and their families, ensuring they enjoy their favourite shows from the comfort of their homes,” says Harish Goyal, CEO Zee Entertainment Africa and Asia Pacific.

Zee World is a Bollywood success story in Africa and this April's line up is indicative of its commitment to its audience in a particularly difficult time. Don't miss out on all these shows and much more on DStv channel 166 & GOtv channel 25.