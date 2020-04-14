हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Zee World Africa

Zee World Africa brings 8 hours of exciting fan favourite shows daily

Zee World is a Bollywood success story in Africa and this April's line up is indicative of its commitment to its audience in a particularly difficult time. 

Zee World Africa brings 8 hours of exciting fan favourite shows daily

Zee World Africa will be keeping its viewers glued to their seats with a line-up of no less than eight different titles, broadcasting every day from 15:00 to 23:00 CAT.

Broadcasting on DStv channel 166 and GOtv channel 25, these eight shows include the return of popular series Gangaa and Twist of Fate, both of which started on Wednesday, 1 April.

Due to popular demand from viewers, Zee World has also brought back its most loved shows like Reach for the Stars, The Vow & Mehek in its afternoon time band.

“In these times when spending time with family is of utmost importance, we strive to bring the best of family entertainment for our viewers and their families, ensuring they enjoy their favourite shows from the comfort of their homes,” says Harish Goyal, CEO Zee Entertainment Africa and Asia Pacific.

Zee World is a Bollywood success story in Africa and this April's line up is indicative of its commitment to its audience in a particularly difficult time. Don't miss out on all these shows and much more on DStv channel 166 & GOtv channel 25.

 

Tags:
Zee World AfricaZee WorldBollywood
Next
Story

Watch Hindi Television premiere of Spiderman: Far From Home on &pictures
Corona Meter
  • 10363Confirmed
  • 1036Discharged
  • 339Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT3M

RSS launches its 'Utkarsh' app for people caught in crisis in lockdown, 150 workers are giving service