Zee World Africa delivers second-highest rating since launch, announces new content line up

Zee World has garnered its second-highest rating since launch in the month of May with its innovative 8 hours daily slate of shows for its avid fans. Zee World has also announced the premiere of “Zara's Nikah”, a new season of “Dance India Dance” as well as the return of the popular series “This is Fate” for June.

The channel has grown in strength due to its expansive content bank built over the last 5 years since its launch in 2015. Some of the popular and highly rated shows were brought back on the channel for the African viewers increasing choice for the audiences as the continent went through various stages of lockdown from March this year.

“The premiere of new shows from June is part of Zee World's commitment to providing world-class entertainment with our innovative 8 hours of daily contents to our ever-growing viewers in the continent,” says Harish Goyal, CEO of Zee Africa & Asia Pacific

“We have always kept our audiences at the top of our mind to bring relevant and entertaining content, the new shows will be part of a fresh offering that is expected from our extraordinary channel,” says Ratna Siriah, Business Head of Zee Africa

Zee World brings the best of Indian shows to the African continent 7 days a week and is available on DStv channel 166 and GOtv channel 25.