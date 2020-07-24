Zee World Africa putting safety first in coronavirus COVID-19 times

Zee World Africa ensured its viewers safety by distributing face masks at various malls across South Africa. Cloth masks have been endorsed by governments across the globe to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 and Zee World has been at the forefront of keeping its viewers safe through initiatives that help spread this message.

Zee World has been among the very first channels to campaign the messaging of social distancing, using hand sanitisers, regular washing of hands and wearing face masks in public.

Zee World created a 'Namaste' 30 seconder to encourage social distancing while greeting. The promo was on the channel before the country went into a hard lockdown and was widely promoted on all of Zee World social platforms to help flatten the curve.

“With the flu season upon us and the Covid-19 virus being rife, it our responsibility as a community to ensure that we play our part to curb the spread of the virus but most importantly to use our platform to educate our viewers and to keep them and their loved ones protected during this global pandemic” says Harish Goyal CEO Africa and Asia Pacific

In support of these measures and in an attempt to flatten the curve, Zee World channel 166 on DStv distributed masks in Johannesburg, Pretoria, Cape Town & Durban.

"We believe in the philosophy of "Umuntu ngumuntu ngabantu" literally meaning “I am because you are” Together we can achieve so much more and it's for this very reason that we embarked on this campaign”, says Ratna Siriah Business Head for Zee Africa and Indian Ocean Islands.

Zee World is available on DStv channel 166 and GOtv channel 25. Follow us on Facebook, Youtube, Twitter and Instagram @ZeeWorldAfrica