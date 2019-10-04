Zee World Africa upfront brings Bollywood's finest to Nigeria

Zee World Africa showcased its highly anticipated content to a packed audience at its upfront on Wednesday 18 September 2019 in Lagos, Nigeria.

Hosted at the Radisson Blu in Ikeja, the event enticed upfront attendees with the launch of 4 new titles in November and our viewers in Nigeria can also look forward to the premiere of four new shows in 2020: Deception; Jodha & Akbar; Snatched and Ring of Fire.

Zee World enjoys a tremendous following in Nigeria and has undoubtedly become an African entertainment success story.

“We look forward to once again bringing the best that Bollywood has to offer to our Nigerian audience,” comments Harish Goyal, CEO Zee Africa and the Asia Pacific.

Zee offers 8 channels across the continent and brings the best of Bollywood Entertainment to African shores.

Zee Africa has grown by leaps and bounds in the past years and continues to bring to the continent the best entertainment the industry has to offer.

Zee World is also the first Bollywood English dubbed channel available in Africa.