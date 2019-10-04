close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Zee World Africa

Zee World Africa upfront brings Bollywood's finest to Nigeria

Zee World enjoys a tremendous following in Nigeria and has undoubtedly become an African entertainment success story.

Zee World Africa upfront brings Bollywood&#039;s finest to Nigeria

Zee World Africa showcased its highly anticipated content to a packed audience at its upfront on Wednesday 18 September 2019 in Lagos, Nigeria.

Hosted at the Radisson Blu in Ikeja, the event enticed upfront attendees with the launch of 4 new titles in November and our viewers in Nigeria can also look forward to the premiere of four new shows in 2020: Deception; Jodha & Akbar; Snatched and  Ring of Fire.

Zee World enjoys a tremendous following in Nigeria and has undoubtedly become an African entertainment success story.

“We look forward to once again bringing the best that Bollywood has to offer to our Nigerian audience,” comments Harish Goyal, CEO Zee Africa and the Asia Pacific.

Zee offers 8 channels across the continent and brings the best of Bollywood Entertainment to African shores.
Zee Africa has grown by leaps and bounds in the past years and continues to bring to the continent the best entertainment the industry has to offer.

Zee World is also the first Bollywood English dubbed channel available in Africa.

 

Tags:
Zee World AfricaBollywoodNigeria
Next
Story

Discover the 'Flaw' some side of your favourite movie stars as they put their BQ to Test!

Must Watch

PT2M1S

India's first private train, Tejas Express: Know about its schedule and features