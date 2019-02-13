Zee World celebrates 4 glorious years on air

Zee World is celebrating its four-year anniversary this month; an important milestone that has seen the channel's African viewership grow in leaps and bounds. This growth was recently confirmed as Zee World achieved its highest rating ever in September 2018 which grew more than 200% since its launch in February 2015.

Zee world has grown from strength to strength in the last four years and is a testimony to the popularity and love for Bollywood content in Africa.



The journey of Zee World from 2015 to 2019 has shown a steep upward growth in ratings and revenues alike. The channel launched with 4 fresh hours (Mon-Fri) in 2015 and then added an additional fifth hour in year 2016 along with an innovative of 5 series 7 days a week in the 3rd year pushed the channel GRPs to a new height.

The latest innovation for Zee World is its local content production which will air from April 2019. Underscoring Zee World's success and growth, the channel is now available in HD to DStv viewers in Southern Africa.

The Broadcast Research Council of South Africa's (BRCSA) recent results of its brands and services survey (January to June 2018) listed Zee World amongst the "channels that are rapidly gaining traction in South Africa".



Zee World continues to remain among top 3 channels in South Africa and the number 1 most watched channel in key markets in West & East Africa including Nigeria and other SADC Countries in Africa.

"Zee World is undoubtedly a success story; our continuous growth shows that we have captured a very important and loyal viewership. We will build on this by consistently providing innovative and engaging programming to our viewers," says Harish Goyal, CEO Africa & Asia Pacific.