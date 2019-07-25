ZEE5 announces partnership with Israel-based Optimove

ZEE5, the fastest growing OTT platform in the country, today announced a strategic tie-up with Optimove, to bolster the performance of the platform based on a suite of services backed by insight, engagement & optimization.

Under the partnership, Optimove will work closely with ZEE5 to build a customer data platform for the 61.5 million-strong monthly active user base that the platform has garnered over the past year and a half. With its advanced marketing tech solutions, Optimove will micro-segment ZEE5's customer base by customer lifecycles broken down by behavioral patterns and other predictive data generated by Optimove's Relationship Marketing Hub. The insights gained from the customer model will be collated by the platform across its 100,000+ hours of content and used to personalize content, offers, recommendations and more. By autonomously transforming customer data into actionable insight, Optimove will orchestrate hyper-segmented campaigns, helping drive measurable growth. Optimove will also provide strategic thought leadership on driving engagement for ZEE5.

Pini Yakuel, Founder & CEO, Optimove said, “ZEE5 is one of India's leading brands in entertainment. I'm certain that the partnership between ZEE5 and Optimove will yield great success and will help address the growing challenge of customer engagement and personalization in the competitive entertainment market in India. ZEE5 has content and data, and Optimove can leverage those to empower ZEE5's marketing team to personalize customer interactions, and offer better value to each of its customers, and increase Customer Lifetime Value.”

Tarun Katial, CEO, ZEE5 India shared, “We are delighted to partner with Optimove in this next phase of our growth. The past year and a half have been spent in building a robust repository of content – from across the vast breadth of India – on ZEE5. And proof of the pudding has come in the form of us being recognised as the largest producer of Hindi and regional digital content in the country.”

Katial continues, “Through this partnership, we will be building micro-segments & curating a customer life cycle journey to drive engagement with customers across geographies and demographies. We are also thrilled to learn about the global best practises in the space from Optimove's extensive experience of working globally across sectors and audiences. We are confident that Optimove's strategic counsel will support us in our endeavour to build an engaging and personal experience for our subscribers on ZEE5.”

ZEE5 is home to 1 lakh+ hours of On Demand Content and 70+ live TV channels. With over 3500 films, 500+ TV shows, 4000+ music videos, LIVE TV Channels across 12 languages, ZEE5 presents a blend of unrivaled content offering for its viewers across the nation and worldwide. ZEE5 also offers groundbreaking features like 11 navigational languages, content download option, seamless video playback and voice search. The association with Optimove comes soon after ZEE5 announced a tie-up with Israel-based Applicaster to improve the viewer experience for the ZEE5 subscriber. ZEE5 has entered into agreements with almost 30 global technology-focused including Israeli companies.

Reported By: Anuya Chakravarthi