ZEE5 Global announces a special lineup of Malayalam shows for Onam

Digital entertainment platform ZEE5 has curated a special line-up of content including films, new Malayalam Originals and Onam-special episodes of popular reality shows and dramas especially for its global audiences on the occasion of Onam.



The exciting lineup includes the latest Malayalam blockbusters like the recent Malayalam hit, Madhura Raja starring South superstar Mammooty in the lead role, comedy film An International Local Love Story directed by actor turned director Harisree Ashokan,And the Oscar Goes to starring youth icon and star Tovina Thomas as well as the comedy of errors Children's Park.



Adding to the Onam special are ZEE5 Malayalam Originals like; Goodasmitham, produced by renowned filmmaker Karthik Subbaraj and starring actress Amrutha Srinivasan of Meyaadha Maan fame, comedy series Utsaha Ithihasam as well as Malayalam dubbed editions of some hugely popular language originals like the Dia Mirza starrer Kaafir, Naseeruddin Shah starrer Zero KMS and Arjun Rampal starrer The Final Call, among others.



Meanwhile, viewers can also watch Onam specials on ZEE Keralam on ZEE5. From a four-hour Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Keralam special which will feature the entire Sa Re Ga Ma Pa family, to festive specials of the popular drama Chembarathi, reality dance show Dance Kerala Dance and also introducing Boeing Boeing, a brand-new game show, there's a lot to keep viewers glued!



Talking about the special Onam line-up, Ms. Archana Anand, Chief Business Officer, ZEE5 Global said, “Onam is a very special festival of Onam for all Malayalees and we wanted to make this a particularly memorable one for our global Malayalee audiences across markets by bringing them the very best of Malayalam shows and movies on ZEE5.”



ZEE5 can be downloaded from the Google Play Store or iOS App Store. The app is also available on Samsung Smart TVs, Apple TVs, Android TVs and Amazon Fire TV. ZEE5 is also available onwww.ZEE5.com.