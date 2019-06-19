ZEE5 hits rewind with a special nostalgia collection for its global audiences

From the Latest TV episodes to blockbuster movies, hit Originals and more-ZEE5 has, month after month, curated and brought the very best of content across genres for its viewers across 190+ countries.

Now ZEE5 reaches into its treasure chest of ZEE's hit shows from yesteryears to bring its viewers a serious dose of nostalgia. From hit comedy shows like Hum Paanch to iconic shows like Hip Hip Hurray, Razia Sultan, the Zee Horror Show and more, the collection curates the best of Zee TV's shows across genres and years to delight viewers of all ages.

ZEE5's Nostalgia Collection will transport audiences back in time. Viewers get to meet the various members of the Mathur family of Hum Paanch, one of the most memorable shows of all times and be entertained again by their antics. They also get to revisit the teenage musings of Kiran, Alisha and Mazhar from the hit show Hip Hip Hurray which was the quintessential guide to college in the 90s. And bringing back all things that go bump in the night, the collection re-introduces The Zee Horror Show for serious horror fans, and if they still want more, there's also Fear Files.

Archana Anand, Chief Business Officer, ZEE5 Global says, "We have a huge library of ZEE shows from across the years which weren't just popular but became cult favorites, bringing the country to a standstill and getting families together. While we have a fabulous slate of Originals and movies lined up for our audiences, these shows also have a tremendous fan following especially across global markets, and we wanted to add a touch of nostalgia with this collection."



ZEE5's Nostalgia Collection also includes Sanjeev Kapoor's recipes from Khana Khazana, classic TV shows like Pavitra Rishta and Sailaab, and other fan favourites like Qubool Hai and Jodha Akbar to name a few.

ZEE5 can be downloaded from the Google Play Store or iOS App Store. The app is also available on Samsung Smart TVs, Apple TVs, Android TVs and Amazon Fire TV. ZEE5 is also available on www.ZEE5.com.