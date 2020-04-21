ZEE5 launches ZEE5 Kids; bespoke kids offering from India's Entertainment Super-App

Today, kids are the epitome in the priority list for every parent. With e-learning to online games, kids are engaged with screens all the time. And entertainment for kids isn't any different. ZEE5, India's entertainment super-app is all set to redefine kids' content with the launch ZEE5 Kids.

Comprises a repertoire of 4000+ hours of entertainment content, it encompasses varied genres, languages, formats and age-group based curations for kids. And what's more, it's free for all users.

With a content line-up tailor-made to cater to kids across ages, genres and languages, ZEE5 Kids will also be launching exciting exclusive digitals like Gadget Guru, Guddu and Bapu which will be released over upcoming timelines.

ZEE5 is now truly an ultimate entertainment destination for the entire family with shows and movies in 9 languages and content made specifically for kids as well as parents. Planned uniquely, ZEE5 Kids offer a library spread across multiple languages - Hindi, English, Marathi, Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, Bengali, Malayalam and Bhojpuri.

Commenting on the launch, Aparna Acharekar, Programming Head, ZEE5 India said, “We are very excited to share our new offering, ZEE5 KIDS, a unique and smart confluence of entertainment that is designed to meet the learning needs in a child-safe environment. The product is deliberated to augment the intellectual abilities of children in a FUN learning way by providing bespoke content ranging from shows, movies, reality & DIY show to nursery rhymes in 9 languages and across genres. The framework has been securely curated keeping in perspective the use of devices and exposure to unlimited information that kids have these days with digital platforms. We are certain that through ZEE5 KIDS we will be able to inculcate the habit of #NonStopBachFUN amongst audiences across demographics.”

ZEE5 Kids' content is a mix of acquired and exclusives by onboarding the leading production house like Lionsgate and Cosmos Maya.

The three digital originals to be featuring in the upcoming months will be:

Gadget Guru: An animated TV show and movie series based on a superhero character that will take kids on his fun adventure trips.

Guddu: A story about Guddu – the fun lion and his troupe of friends who fights Billori – the evil cat and her gang in the most passionate way.

Bapu: A situational, light comedy & educational series promises to take you on a trip to know all about Bapu aka Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi and his great deeds.

Being a trailblazing ConTech company, ZEE5 has ensured that the interface of ZEE5 Kids product is safe, secure and a private environment that you can trust. In addition, the platform is kid-friendly in terms of being easy to use and its simple navigation. ZEE5 Kids will enable an environment for kids, parents and educators to consume, create, learn and contribute together as a family.

As a part of community building initiative, ZEE5 Kids will be educating mothers on the diverse content line-up, safety measures and smart features through initiatives like blogs, stories, fun challenges, tutorials, etc. Additionally, the platform & its social handles will also host Live chats with mental health experts, nutritionists, coaches, etc.to share tips and advice with Parents on overall well-being of their Kids.

#NonStopBachFUN will allow mommy bloggers, influencers and mothers to share their BachFUN videos and moments with their kids and win exciting prizes. And to add on to the fun, the best videos and vlogs will get to feature on the platform as well as ZEE5's social media pages!

Whether it is streaming the amazing shows and movies or playing fun games #NonStopBachFUN will remain at the core of everything ZEE5 Kids has to offer. And a lot more is coming your way to bring unlimited entertainment for the entire family!