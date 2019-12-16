हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
ZEE5

ZEE5 now available on the Huawei App Gallery in international markets

This partnership will reinforce and strengthen ZEE5's presence not only in the Middle East as one of Huawei's strongest markets, but also in the other markets as well.

ZEE5 now available on the Huawei App Gallery in international markets

Further expanding its accessibility around the globe, ZEE5 has recently partnered with leading global smart device provider Huawei. The partnership makes ZEE5's Android App available on the Huawei App Gallery, thereby reaching the platforms 570+ million global monthly active users across international markets.

This partnership will reinforce and strengthen ZEE5's presence not only in the Middle East as one of Huawei's strongest markets, but also in the other markets as well. Huawei app gallery users will be able to access ZEE5's huge library of more than 100,000 hours of on-demand content across genres, 60+ live TV channels, latest Bollywood hits like Sandh Ki Aankh and Judgementall Hai Kya, popular Originals like Kaafir, Fittrat and Cold Lassi Chicken Masala as well as favourite TV shows like Kumkum Bhagya or Sembaruthi.

Commenting on the announcement, Archana Anand, Chief Business Officer, ZEE5 Global  said, “The Huawei App Gallery has a massive global reach and this partnership will ensure that ZEE5's rich content library can now be accessed by Huawei's user base across countries  At a time where we are aggressively ramping up our global presence, this partnership will only further accelerate our growth and accessibility.”

ZEE5 can be downloaded from Google Play Store, iOS App Store or Huawei App Gallery. It is also available on Samsung Smart TV, Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV and on www.zee5.com

 

