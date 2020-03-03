ZEE5 partners with Alliance Broadband to meet rising demand for OTT content in eastern India

ZEE5, India's largest ConTech Brand, today announced a partnership with Alliance Broadband, the biggest Internet Service Provider (ISP) in Eastern India, to offer its customers easy access to over 1.25 lakh hours of a wide variety of content across different genres in 12 languages on the ZEE5 platform.

Alliance Broadband customers on Alliance Intertainment packages will get the ZEE5 subscription bundled with internet service when subscribing to or renewing their service. For the convenience of the Alliance Intertainment subscribers, auto registration and subscription to ZEE5would happen from the back end, with the customer's login Id and password along with SSO link being sent through SMS and email.

Explaining the advantages of the partnership, Mr Manpreet Bumrah, Business Development & Commercial Head, ZEE5 India said, “We welcome our new subscribers from Alliance Broadband and invite them to enjoy the wide range of entertaining content on ZEE5. ZEE5 is more than just an OTT platform – with over 100+ originals across genres, ZEE5 is India's largest original content producer making it India's digital entertainment destination of choice for over 11.4 million* daily active users. The subscribers will also be able to access ZEE5's content across the entire spectrum of mobile devices from low-end feature phones to smartphones, as well as enjoy the life-like experience on smart TVs. The partnership with Alliance Broadband, the biggest ISP in Eastern India, will put us in the leadership position, and we look forward to providing an enriched, high-quality entertainment option to a new base of customers.”

The partnership is a win-win situation for both ZEE5 and Alliance Broadband with incremental subscriptions for ZEE5 and customer delight for Alliance Broadband. Alliance broadband Intertainment subscribers would get ZEE5 premium subscriptions as part of the bundled package without any additional payment.

Mr Arunabha Banerjee, Director, Alliance Broadband Services Pvt. Ltd. said, “It comes as a great privilege to be able to have ZEE5 partnering with us in the truly unlimited broadband entertainment packages. The contents of ZEE5 are very popular amongst the viewers and this partnership will be mutually beneficial to all, subscribers/viewers included.”

Since its launch on the PlayStore, ZEE5 has crossed 100+ million gross downloads. The multi-genre content OTT platform has rolled out 100+ originals so far and is committed to launching several more in the coming months.

In addition to a wide range of content such as movies, TV shows, music, health and lifestyle programmes as well as original productions providing more than 1.25 lakh hours of viewing across a range of languages (English, Hindi, Bengali, Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Marathi, Oriya, Bhojpuri, Gujarati and Punjabi), Zee5 also comprises live streams of 90+ TV channels.