ZEE5 Partners with DViO to drive its social media strategy in international markets

Global digital entertainment platform ZEE5 today announced that the multi-country, integrated social media and marketing agency, DViO has been brought onboard to drive its social media strategy for APAC, MENA and Europe. The mandate was won following a multi-agency pitch. The brand will be handled by the agency's Mumbai office.

DViO Digital gets onboard at a time when ZEE5 is aggressively ramping up its expansion across markets.

Launched across 190+ markets in October 2018 with over 100,000 hours of content across TV Shows, Movies, Originals and more, ZEE5 has already seen tremendous success in key international markets among South Asian audiences. The streaming platform recently announced the addition of content across 5 international languages Thai, Malay, Bahasa, Russian and German, making its vast bouquet of content accessible now even to mainstream audiences in these markets who love Indian movies and TV Shows.

DViO has been mandated to drive cohesive social media strategies for ZEE5 with a digital-first approach across APAC, MENA and Europe and craft experiences that will further strengthen the connect that ZEE5 has built with its international audiences in these markets.

Commenting on this appointment, Archana Anand, Chief Business Officer, ZEE5 Global said, "We are growing exponentially and as we ramp up our presence across global markets, it is imperative for us to have the right partners on board to further propel this growth. DViO brings to the table strong strategic and creative expertise in the social media space and we're looking at working closely with them to help us drive deeper engagement with our audiences across markets."



Sowmya Iyer founder & CEO Dvio Digital said, "We see fantastic synergies in our partnership with Zee5. Our deep experience in the entrainment business and our international footprint in the markets Zee5 is already growing in will help us work on strategic and cultural nuances of each market to strengthen and rapidly grow Zee5's presence. The platform has already been getting great responses from its audiences, especially in the APAC, MENA and Europe regions. ZEE5 is a brand built on legacy and has a great story to tell every single day. We are entrusted with the responsibility to build a digital communication framework to inspire, strengthen, connect and shape the brand globally. This is really exciting for us and we are looking forward."

ZEE5 can be downloaded from the Google Play Store or iOS App Store. The app is also available on Samsung Smart TVs, Apple TVs, Android TVs and Amazon Fire TV. ZEE5 is also available on www.ZEE5.com.