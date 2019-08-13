ZEE5 partners with Minute.ly to boost watching experience of millions

Minute.ly, a leading AI-driven video enhancement company, today announced a strategic partnership with ZEE5, the first-ever OTT platform to offer customizable Indian content, to personalize their front-end user experience. With 76.4 mn monthly active users globally, ZEE5 offers Indian and international movies, TV shows, live broadcasts and original content to an international community of viewers.

The video giant has integrated Minute.ly's AI tool to enrich its platforms' video content - maximizing user engagement, improving overall video views and site traffic, and expanding ZEE5's reach.

ZEE5 is the fastest growing OTT platform in the market and plans to grow their partnerships with AI-enabled tools to bring in best-in-class technology and transform their user experience.

With Minute.ly's AI tool, ZEE5 can predict user engagement using artificial intelligence which will ultimately affect their video revenue. The company's patented video optimization algorithm automatically identifies peak moments from any video on site by analyzing the visual content and its performance. It also provides invaluable insights regarding user interests – empowering publishers to know exactly what viewers want to see and what content they connect with most. By replacing static thumbnails with automated dynamic video preview thumbnails (APVs) using one of Minute.ly's AI tools, ZEE5 has increased its overall click-through-rate (CTR) by 37% and extended its reach as users browse for more content on the premium publisher's site.

Speaking about the association, Rajneel Kumar, Business Head Expansion Projects & Head of Products, ZEE5 India said, ''India is a unique market in terms of the audience demography and the preferences that run through the length and breadth of the country. At ZEE5, our core focus is to get the best of technology, data and content to culminate into an enriching personal viewing experience for a consumer. With Minute.ly's AI tool, we will only better our understanding of a consumer's video consumption pattern and serve them with the best of content anytime, anywhere."

Tushar Vohra, Head Technology, ZEE5 India said, ''Technology is at the cusp of an OTT revolution, and by partnering with Minute.ly, it shows our commitment towards making ZEE5 the leader in the space. With cutting edge technology, ZEE5's massive reach and robust pipeline of content, we are on the right track to establish ZEE5 as the country's default entertainment destination on the go.''

''We are honored to partner with one of the largest entertainment players in the industry,'' said Amit Golan, CEO and Co-founder of Minute.ly. ''With the explosion of OTT, it's become crucial to best utilize video content to reach, engage and entertain the right audiences effectively. We're proud to have been chosen by ZEE5 to strengthen their content performance, enhance the retention rate of the average viewer on site and make their pages explode with life with our engaging solutions.''

Dana Nahari, Consul for Trade and Economic Affairs, Consulate General of Israel in Mumbai said, ''The association of Minute.ly and ZEE5 is a brilliant stepping stone in the media technology sector both for India and Israel. India is one of the important markets for us, given its enormous potential and hence we continuously strive to put a lot of effort into this market. With this partnership, we are sure to create more interest in the Indian media technology sector in Israel's dynamic offerings.''

Minute.ly offers a comprehensive suite of tools for content creators and publishers. The company's solutions include Top Videos, which automatically aggregates top performing video articles and presents internal video recommendations to consumers, and Live Video Preview, which generates the most effective five-second teasers to increase click-through-rate (CTR) by an average of 37%. Live Video Preview was utilized to great effect during the 2018 World Cup Russia.