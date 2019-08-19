ZEE5 partners with Videotex International

ZEE5, India's fastest growing OTT platform partners with Videotex International Pvt. Ltd., one of the largest ODM/OEMs of LED TVs in the country. ZEE5 will now be available on Smart TV brands Daiwa, Shinco & Videotex International associated customers. This collaboration enables ZEE5 to be pre-embedded into each of the brands, allowing consumers to discover 100,000+ hours of content in 12 languages. This will also allow quick and easy access to an enhanced digital entertainment experience anytime, anywhere.

In the past year, ZEE5 has entered into similar alliances with CloudWalker, VEWD, Xiaomi MiTV, Samsung and LG Smart TV. With this alliance, ZEE5 will further penetrate the Smart TV market, thus accelerating its progress towards the target of reaching 100 million viewers.

Manpreet Bumrah, Business Development & Commercial Head, ZEE5 India said, ''In the past year and a half, we have had a great run with Smart TV brands and our partnerships have brought in a highly engaged customer base to the platform. The Indian market has seen a rapid growth of Smart TVs and the viewer is willing to pay a premium to enjoy a high quality and seamless viewing experience. This shift in the consumption pattern augments well for both of us to be a part of this massive growth trajectory. ZEE5 partnering with Videotex International as an ODM and Videotex Group brands - Daiwa and Shinco is part of our robust distribution strategy to make ZEE5 accessible across target audiences, and this partnership is a testament to that effort.''

Speaking on the association, Mr. Arjun Bajaj, Director at Videotex International Pvt. Ltd. says, “We are glad to announce the partnership with ZEE5, which offers a wide range of high-quality content. This fruitful association of Videotex Group with ZEE5 is aimed at catering to the growing large format entertainment demand. OTT Platforms are a huge range and we believe it enhances the customer experience and our tie-up with ZEE5 shall leverage the same. ZEE5 offers a range of content which will add greater value and enhance the ultimate user experience promised to Videotex customers”.

(Report By: Jimit Shah)