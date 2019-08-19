close

ZEE5 partners with Videotex International

ZEE5 partners with Videotex International

ZEE5, India's fastest growing OTT platform partners with Videotex International Pvt. Ltd., one of the largest ODM/OEMs of LED TVs in the country. ZEE5 will now be available on Smart TV brands Daiwa, Shinco & Videotex International associated customers. This collaboration enables ZEE5 to be pre-embedded into each of the brands, allowing consumers to discover 100,000+ hours of content in 12 languages. This will also allow quick and easy access to an enhanced digital entertainment experience anytime, anywhere.

Manpreet Bumrah, Business Development & Commercial Head, ZEE5 India said, ''In the past year and a half, we have had a great run with Smart TV brands and our partnerships have brought in a highly engaged customer base to the platform. The Indian market has seen a rapid growth of Smart TVs and the viewer is willing to pay a premium to enjoy a high quality and seamless viewing experience. This shift in the consumption pattern augments well for both of us to be a part of this massive growth trajectory. ZEE5 partnering with Videotex International as an ODM and Videotex Group brands - Daiwa and Shinco is part of our robust distribution strategy to make ZEE5 accessible across target audiences, and this partnership is a testament to that effort.''

Speaking on the association, Mr. Arjun Bajaj, Director at Videotex International Pvt. Ltd. says, “We are glad to announce the partnership with ZEE5, which offers a wide range of high-quality content. This fruitful association of Videotex Group with ZEE5 is aimed at catering to the growing large format entertainment demand. OTT Platforms are a huge range and we believe it enhances the customer experience and our tie-up with ZEE5 shall leverage the same. ZEE5 offers a range of content which will add greater value and enhance the ultimate user experience promised to Videotex customers”.

(Report By: Jimit Shah)

