ZEE5 presents a power-packed July

ZEE5 - India's fastest growing OTT platform has put together an entertaining schedule - this July.

The month kick-started with the premiere of Hutatma 2 followed by Ishq Aaj Kal which is a spin-off from the popular ZEE TV franchise Ishq Subhan Allah, starring Angad Hasija, Ankitta Sharma and Paras Kalnawat. In addition to this in the store are some nail-biting original thrillers like NERD - web-series in Telugu and No.7 Shanatan Sanyal, a Bengali film.

July will also witness a power-packed line-up of World Digital Premieres with films like Kanaa, a Tamil sports drama -, Marathi films Hampi and Pipsi and Kannada blockbuster Seetharama Kalyana. This month also awaits the Exclusive Digital Premiere of Tamil film Simba.

The month will end on a high note with Goldie Behl's RejctX which is a must-watch story highlighting crucial teen issues which unfold through the eyes of seven friends and their journey of finding their voice.

