ZEE5 presents ‘Super Family League' gaming experience for TV audience - Watch

New Delhi: There’s nobody who comes close ZEE5 when it comes to presenting not just new content but various ways to interact with and entertain the audience. Keeping this in mind, the OTT supergiant has announced their one of a kind Gaming experience called the ZEE5 Super Gaming League (ZSFL).

Featuring Shabbir Ahluwalia, Shraddha Arya and Kanika Maan, ZSFL is adding new ways to engage with your favourite TV shows.

Now, you don't just watch your favourite shows, but play this unique game using the knowledge of your shows and win exciting prizes.

Watch the teaser here:

ZSFL works what one would call a team drafting system, but here the team is in the form of a family.

Participants can create their own family (teams) by selecting their favourite characters from ZEE’s popular primetime shows into six categories namely: Pati / Premi | Patni /Premika | Villain / Vamp | Bahu / Beti | Dost / Rishtedar | Maa / Saas

The Prime Time shows that are part of the ZEE5 Super Family League are:

- Kumkum Bhagya

- Kundali Bhagya

Tujhse Hai Raabta

- Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega

- Qurbaan Hua

- Raam Pyaare Sirf Hamare

- Apna Time Bhi Aayega

- Hamari wali Good News

Once the Superfamily is decided, the participants will then earn scores depending on the actions that their family members (characters) will do in daily episodes.

The list of actions that will make players win is from a pre-decided list. These actions range from going on a date, crying, fighting to get married. The participants will also be allowed to modify their teams if they choose to and at the end of the event, the highest-scoring team will win prizes as they level up. There are multiple prizes to be won at various levels like shopping vouchers, mobile phones, smart tv and the grand prize is a car.

The ZEE5 SUPER FAMILY LEAGUE will go live on 16 November 2020.