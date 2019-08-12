ZEE5 re-imagines OOH; installs real-time billboards for travelers

ZEE5, India's fastest growing OTT platform, re-imagines Out-of-home advertising (OOH) by installing real-time, dynamic billboards across Mumbai's Western Express Highway (WEH). This will inform the commuters of the estimated time of arrival (ETA) to their destination coupled with what to do while travelling by recommending favourite shows like Kaafir, Rangbaaz to watch on the ZEE5 app. This is more pertinent given the traffic woes faced by the commuters on account of the monsoon delays.

To utilize the maximum time of their travel, ZEE5 gives a solution by a perfect combination of content, technology and data. These recommendations of episodes and series will be dynamic and will change in real time along with the destinations en route. This Idea was conceptualized by ZEE5 internal brand team and executed by the outdoor agency Laqshya. The billboard went live on 27th July and will stay for the duration of 30 days till the 26th August 2019.

This is a classic example of how a brand can innovate with a smart amalgamation of data and technology in the cluttered OOH space. With this activity, ZEE5 aims to target consumers real-time and make the OTT platform as the go-to entertainment destination anytime - anywhere.

Manish Aggarwal, Business Head, ZEE5 India said, "ZEE5 has always been a platform built for the masses and OOH is an important medium for us to reach out to our target audience. We have been innovating in the outdoor space and it's our constant endeavour to use data and technology as we are a data technology-led company, to reach out to our consumers in a targeted manner. With 100,000+ hours of content in 12 languages, we want to provide our consumers with an enriching personal viewing experience and democratise content by making it available anytime-anywhere."