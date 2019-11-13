ZEE5 reveals largest content line-up for November; promises to take entertainment to every individual

Imagine a destination where you can watch your favourite TV shows, Originals, movies, music and stay updated with breaking news across the country! ZEE5, India's largest digital video streaming platform is your answer for unmatched and uninterrupted entertainment at your convenience. In its first edition, ZEE5 launched the November content line-up in the attendance of stars across their Originals and TV shows.

A ZEE5 India spokesperson said, “We understand Indian audiences and how to entertain them like no one else in the industry. With our bespoke November content line-up, we continue to consistently provide a big screen experience for our consumers. From Originals, blockbuster films and tv shows across languages to news, music and much more, we have something that will pique the interest of every viewer."

The highlight of the month will be the digital premiere of the blockbuster and much talked about 'Dream Girl' starring Ayushmann Khurrana on 21st November.

The month kick-started with Hindi Originial like Love, Sleep, Repeat; Tamil original series Police Dairy 2.0 and TV show Gokulathil Seethai. This will be followed by Original Bengali series Bhalobashar Shohor season 2 and an exclusive music video 'Rubaru' on 11th November 2019; Virgin Bhasskar on 19th November 2019 and Telugu original series Hawala on 21st November. Popular TV shows like Super Mom 2.0 (Tamil), Dil Yeh Ziddi Hai, Movie Masti with Maniesh Paul (Finale) and key live news features like Ayodhya Verdict and Mann Ki Baat LIVE on the platform will also feature in November. The Charlize Theron and James McAvoy starrer Atomic Blonde premieres on 23rd November. The month will end with season 2 of Hindi original 'Broken but Beautiful' which will be streaming on the platform on 27th November 2019.

With this stellar line-up, ZEE5 has an action-packed November planned for viewers.

ZEE5 is available across leading telcos Vodafone Idea, Airtel and connected devices namely Xiaomi MI TV, LG, Samsung, OnePlus TV, Sony BRAVIA.

