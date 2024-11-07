Zee5’s New Show ‘Paithani’ Celebrates Love, Legacy, And The Power Of Family

ZEE5, India’s largest home-grown video streaming platform, has released the trailer for its new series, Paithani. Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Gajendra Ahire and produced by Zee Studios and Aarambh Entertainment, the series stars Mrinal Kulkarni as Godavari, a master weaver, and Eisha Singh as her daughter, Kaveri. Together, they embark on an emotional journey that explores themes of heritage, family, and the enduring strength of love.

At the heart of Paithani lies the saying, “A mother’s love knows no bounds.” The series beautifully portrays how the love and support between Godavari and Kaveri light their paths, making each moment of their journey more profound. The story follows Godavari, a dedicated mother and revered Paithani saree weaver, who faces a career-ending struggle due to tremors in her hands. Her daughter, Kaveri, aims to honor her legacy by planning to gift her mother the final saree she weaves. But will Kaveri’s mission be fulfilled?

As Kaveri embarks on a relentless quest, Godavari pours her heart into her last saree. This deeply moving narrative showcases the resilience and sacrifice of family bonds, leaving viewers eager to witness how the story unfolds. Have a look at the trailer here:

Producer Abhishek Rege from Aarambh Entertainment expressed, “We are thrilled to collaborate with ZEE5 and bring our show ‘Paithani’ to a global audience! This is a proud moment for us, and we can't wait to share this heartwarming story of family bonds with viewers everywhere. With a dream team of incredible stars like Mrinal Kulkarni and Eisha Singh, directed by the talented Gajendra Ahire, we look forward to this exciting journey leading up to the show’s launch!”

National Award-winning director Gajendra Ahire described his inspiration for the series: “This show is a heartfelt tribute to the rich cultural heritage of Maharashtra, embodied in the beautiful Paithani saree. Through the journey of a mother and daughter, we explore themes of love, dreams, and the challenges they face together. Naming the show ‘Paithani’ symbolizes not just the artistry of weaving but also the cherished connections that bind us. It’s a proud moment for our entire team, and we hope to inspire and connect with viewers everywhere through the timeless beauty of ‘Paithani.’”

Mrinal Kulkarni, who portrays Godavari, shared her excitement: “I’m honored to portray Godavari, a character who truly represents the responsibilities of being a mother. Despite facing many challenges, she raises a strong and empowered daughter, who in turn empowers her mother. I see parts of myself in her journey, and I believe this role will inspire many while highlighting the importance of a mother’s love. Working with such a talented team, including director Gajendra Ahire and my co-star Eisha Singh, has been a wonderful experience. I can’t wait for everyone to watch this heartfelt story.”

Don’t miss the touching journey of ‘Paithani,’ premiering November 15, streaming only on ZEE5!