ZEE5's 'Chargesheet - The Shuttlecock Murder' inspired by true events

ZEE5 brings forth one of the most prolific court cases which caught the imagination of Indians not just because of the audacity of the crime but also because of what ensues. The unnerving case was being investigated by the CBI directly.

Produced by Roshan Kanal and Ashoke Pandit, Daytee Pictures Pvt. Ltd, written by Priyanka Ghatak and directed by Shashant Shah the series also stars Tridha Choudhury, Shiv Pandit, Hrishita Bhatt, Sikander Kher, Ashwini Kalsekar and Zakir Hussain, Kishori Shahane and Shakti Anand in prominent roles.

The shoot for the series is currently underway in Bhopal.

Arunoday Singh shares “I am very excited to be a part of this project. I can't get into any details yet but it's one of the most interesting scripts I've come across. My character is unlike anything I've played before and is a wonderful and subtly complex character with a lot of tightly controlled passion and rage. I'm thoroughly enjoying getting my teeth into the meat of this character."

He further adds "I am happy that the series will premiere on ZEE5 and with the platform's reach the story will travel far and wide."