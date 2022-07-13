Zendaya becomes youngest two-time acting nominee for Emmy Awards

Washington: It must be a special moment for Zendaya as she earned her second Emmy nomination for her role in HBO`s teen drama `Euphoria`. With this particular nomination, Zendaya, 25, has become the youngest ever two-time acting nominee. She also clinched the title of the youngest woman who ever nominated for producing at the Emmys, Variety reported.



For her role as Rue in `Euphoria`, she already made history in 2020 by becoming the youngest lead actress drama winner (24 at the time), and only the second-ever Black woman to win the category, following Viola Davis for `How to Get Away With Murder`.



The Emmy Awards unveiled its list of nominations for the 2022 ceremony on Tuesday.



Zendaya also nabbed a pair of nominations for producing and writing original lyrics for two songs featured in Euphoria, "I`m Tired" and "Elliot`s Song. After learning about the nominations, Zendaya took to Instagram and penned a note expressing her happiness.



"Making this show with this cast and crew of the most incredibly talented people that I get the privilege of learning from everyday has been a highlight of my life. I`m so proud to work beside you and CONGRATULATIONS! I don`t have the words to express the love and gratitude I feel right now, all I can do is say thank you with all my heart! Thanks to everyone who connected with our show, it is an honor to share it with you. Thank you @samlev00 for everything you do, this show is what it is because of your heart, and thank you to @labrinth @marcellrev @hbo @a24 for being the best creative collaborators. Lastly thank you to the @televisionacademy for this incredible acknowledgment. We out here Emmy nominated again y`all," she wrote.



Based on the Israeli series of the same name, which was created by Ron Leshem and Daphna Levin from HOT, Euphoria follows a group of high school students in the town of East Highland, including Zendaya`s 17-year-old drug addict Rue, through their experiences of identity, trauma, drugs, family, friendships, love and sex.This year`s Emmy Awards will be broadcast live on NBC on September 12, also streaming live on Peacock for the first time.