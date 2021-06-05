हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Stan Wawrinka

After French Open, Stan Wawrinka now pulls out of Wimbledon due to injury

Three-times Grand Slam champion Stan Wawrinka has pulled out of Wimbledon due to a foot injury that also ruled him out of the ongoing French Open, the governing body of men's tennis (ATP) has said. 

After French Open, Stan Wawrinka now pulls out of Wimbledon due to injury
After French Open, Stan Wawrinka now pulls out of Wimbledon due to injury (Reuters/File Photo)

Three-times Grand Slam champion Stan Wawrinka has pulled out of Wimbledon due to a foot injury that also ruled him out of the ongoing French Open, the governing body of men's tennis (ATP) has said. 

Former world number three Wawrinka underwent an operation on his left foot earlier this year. The 36-year-old Swiss has not played on the ATP Tour since his opening round defeat by Lloyd Harris at the Qatar Open in March. 

The Wimbledon competition starts on June 28. 

Wawrinka has competed at the All England Club on 15 occasions, reaching the quarter-finals in 2014 and 2015. 

He won the Australian Open in 2014 before adding the French Open (2015) and U.S. Open (2016) titles to his trophy cabinet.

The world number 24 is in rehabilitation at his base in Monaco. His spokeswoman told Reuters last month that the player hoped to be fit for the grasscourt season. 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Stan WawrinkaFrench OpenWimbledon
Next
Story

French Open: Daniil Medvedev, Alexander Zverev, Kei Nishikori enter pre-quarters

Must Watch

PT4M53S

Coronavirus Update: Post-COVID complications on rise