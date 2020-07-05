American tennis player Frances Tiafoe diagnosed with coronavirus

American tennis player Frances Tiafoe has revealed that he has been tested positive for the novel coronavirus that continues to threaten the entire world.

The 22-year-old took to his official Twitter handle and informed that he has withdrawn from this weekend's All-American Team Cup special event in Atlanta after being diagnosed with COVID-19.

Tiafoe also revealed that he has been training in Florida over the past two months and tested negative for the virus as recently as last week.

"Unfortunately, I tested positive late Friday for Covid-19 and have to withdraw from the All-American Team Cup special event in Atlanta this weekend. Over the past two months, I have been training in Florida and tested negative there as recently as a week ago," he wrote.

The tennis player added that he has now quarantined himself as advised by the medical staff and will undergo second COVID-19 test next week.

"I am scheduled to have a second test early next week, but have already begun the quarantine protocol as advised by the medical staff here in Atlanta. While I’ve been so excited to get back out there, the health and safety of everyone continues to be a top priority," he further tweeted.

The opening match of the All-American Team Cup was played on Friday. This is the first tennis event being played in the United States of America since the coronavirus lockdown and it features eight top stars from the country.

As a result of Tiafoe's withdrawal, Christopher Eubanks will replace the former for the remainder of the event.