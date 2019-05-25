Ana Ivanovic, Bastian Schweinsteiger expecting their second baby

close

Ana Ivanovic

The 31-year-old Serbian tennis star announced the news by sharing an adorable picture of four pairs of shoes on her official Instagram account. 

Former world number one Ana Ivanovic, who bid adieu to tennis in August 2017, has announced that she is expecting her second child with her German footballer husband Bastian Schweinsteiger. 

"Our hearts are bursting with joy. We are going to have another little addition to our family! Two under two," Ivanovic captioned the post. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Our hearts are bursting with joy.  We are going to have another little addition to our family! Two under two 

A post shared by Ana Ivanovic (@anaivanovic) on

The former Manchester United player shared the same picture and wrote, "We are full of love and happiness. Can't wait to welcome our newest family member. Love you @AnaIvanovic 3+1=31." 

Ivanovic and Schweinsteiger dated for two years before getting married in 2016 in Venice. The two welcomed their first child--son Luka--in March last year. 

Ivanovic retired from tennis in 2016 after an illustrious 13-year career reaching World No 1 position in 2008 and winning the French Open the same year. Bayern Munich legend Schweinsteiger, on the other hand, is in his third MLS campaign for Chicago Fire.

 

Tags:
Ana IvanovicBastian SchweinsteigerTennisManchester UnitedSecond child
