Andy Murray faces Stan Wawrinka in European Open final

British tennis maestro Andy Murray will look to clinch the European Open title when he squares off with Swiss tennis player Stan Wawrinka in the summit showdown of the ongoing tournament in Antwerp in Belgium on Sunday.

On Saturday, the former world number one rebounded strongly from a set down to clinch a 3-6, 7-5, 6-2 triumph over Ugo Humbert of France in the semi-final clash of the men's singles event of the tournament that lasted two hours and 22 minutes.

Reflecting on the clash, Murray said that he was quite satisfied with his performance and happy to be back in the final.

“I am obviously happy to be in the final. I did very well to turn that match around today. It was tough. He was playing huge from the back of the court… It was tricky today but I am obviously happy to be back in a final," the Association for Tennis Professionals (ATP).

With the win, Murray has now made it to his first-ever final since his return to the singles court following a second right hip surgery on January 28.

The British tennis star, who bagged his 45th tour-level trophy in Dubai, will now look to further improve his 11-8 Head-to-Head series against Wawrinka when he heads into the summit showdown.

Heading into the final clash, Murray will look to become the second straight Scottish player to win the event in Antwerp. Earlier, Kyle Edmund had last year defeated Gael Monfils of France in the final of the tournament to lift his maiden ATP Tour crown.