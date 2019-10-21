Andy Murray sees off Stan Wawrinka to clinch European Open title

British tennis maestro Andy Murray clinched his maiden title since making a return to the court following a second right hip surgery in January by sweeping aside Switzerland's Stan Wawrinka in the final of the European Open in Antwerp in Belgium on Monday.

After going down in the opening set, Murray rebounded strongly to register a 3-6, 6-4, 6-4 triumph over his Swiss opponent in a thrilling summit showdown of the tournament that lasted two hour and 27 minutes.

Following the clash, Murray said that the victory means a lot to him, considering the fact that the past few years have been quite difficult for him.



"It means a lot. The past few years have been extremely difficult. Both me and Stan have had a lot of injury problems in the past couple of years. Amazing to be back playing against him in a final like that. I think it was a great match," the Association for Tennis Professionals (ATP) quoted the Scottish player as saying.

"I didn't expect to be in this position at all, so I'm very happy," he added.

During the clash, Wawrinka was playing tennis on the top of the baseline while Murray was struggling for the fourth consecutive day. However, the British tennis player displayed his trademark grit, erased the deficit to eventually emerge victorious.

The former world number one, who is currently ranked lowly at 243rd spot in the ATP men's singles rankings, has now improved his Head-to-Head rivalry against Wawrinka to 12-8.